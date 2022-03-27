Man accused of stealing firearm from Bangor pawn shop

Mar. 26—A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a pawn shop on State Street in Bangor and stealing a firearm.

Clyde Cooper, 58, was charged with burglary and theft of a firearm — both felony charges — and violation of conditions of release, a misdemeanor charge, according to the Bangor Police Department.

Cooper was out on bail at the time of his arrest from a previous burglary to a motor vehicle. He was previously charged on March 14 for allegedly breaking into Herbal Tea and Tobacco at 44 Main St., police said.

Cooper was also charged with possession of scheduled drugs due as he was in possession of a large amount of methamphetamines at the time of his arrest, officials said.

He is being held on $4000 cash bail at the Penobscot County Jail.

The arrest comes after police reported that nearly a dozen Bangor businesses have been targets of break-ins this month.

Other sites of break-ins include the Bangor YMCA, Fairmount Market, Corner Store, Epic Sports, Weebeez Deli and Antique Alley, according to police.

Besides Cooper, 48-year-old Ryan E. MacDonald — who was charged with allegedly burglarizing the YMCA on Thursday — is the only other person charged in connection with a break-in so far.