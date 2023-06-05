Man accused of stealing Kenny Pickett’s car skips hearing, warrant issued

Christopher Carter, the 60-year-old Murrysville man that has been accused of stealing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s car, did not show up for his scheduled court hearing in Monroeville on Monday and a bench warrant for his arrest has been issued, court officers told Steelers Now.

Carter was scheduled to appear in front of magistrate Jeffrey L. Herbst on Monday at 8:30 a.m. after he was released on his own recognizance at a preliminary arraignment following his arrest last week. Court records to do not list an attorney for Carter.

Carter faces charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both third-class felonies, as well as misdemeanor unauthorized used of an automobile. In Pennsylvania, third-class felonies carry a maximum punishment of seven years and a fine of up to $15,000.

