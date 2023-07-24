Man accused of stealing mail, identities to access bank accounts

Douglas Gumbs is accused of stealing large amounts of mail from mailboxes at homes and businesses across Charlotte for more than a year.

The Department of Justice said Gumbs then stole victims’ identities to access bank accounts and open new ones in their names.

He faces four charges related to the mail theft and a maximum of nearly 40 years behind bars.

