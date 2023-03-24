Man accused of stealing medical equipment from Prisma Health Baptist

A former Prisma Health Baptist employee has has been arrested in the theft of medical equipment , including an electrocardiogram machine, from the hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Gregory Gill has been accused of stealing the machine, valued at $25,000, and other equipment, according to police. The crime was reported on Feb. 23 by Prisma Health’s security team.

He also allegedly stole two other machines worth up to $50,000 and an $8,000 mobile computer. CPD continues to investigate motive.

Investigators have recovered most of the items from a home on Indigo Springs Drive.

Gill has been charged with two counts of grand larceny and has been released after a judge set a $40,000 bond.