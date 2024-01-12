A man is accused of stealing Milford Youth Football money. Where his trial stands.

MILFORD — The former treasurer of Milford Youth Football and Cheer who is accused of stealing $280,000 from the organization is set for a jury trial in June.

Greg Pearl is accused of stealing funds from the youth organization between 2013 and 2018, while he served as its treasurer.

Pearl pleaded not guilty to the allegations when he was arraigned in 2021. He also denied the allegations in a civil suit filed by the organization.

The allegations against Pearl came to light in 2019 after an internal investigation by the organization. It filed a lawsuit against Pearl and former organization President Marin Dolan that same year.

Dolan later filed a defamation suit in Worcester Superior Court, but that case was later withdrawn.

As for the criminal case, Pearl appeared Wednesday in Worcester Superior Court for what was listed in the clerk's hearing as a plea hearing. Instead, there was a lobby conference.

This was the latest of several plea hearings that had been previously scheduled but which did not result in a plea.

Pearl's lawyer, Jacob Morris, could not be reached for comment about Wednesday's hearing.

Pearl is scheduled to return to court on May 20 for a final pretrial conference. The jury trial is scheduled to start on June 10.

