Man accused of stealing more than $1K in quarters from gas station air machine

A man is accused of stealing more than $1000 in coins from an air machine at a local gas station.

Anthony Helton was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges including theft, tampering with a coin machine, and vandalism.

Helton is accused of breaking into an air machine at a Shell gas station on Far Hill Avenue in April, according to a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.

He allegedly stole $1,100 in quarters.

Helton is currently not in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

He is set to be arraigned on Jan. 4, 2024.







