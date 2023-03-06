Man accused of stealing more than $5,500 worth of merchandise from Lowe's in Evans

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was accused of stealing more than $5,500 worth of merchandise from the Lowe's in Evans.

Lowe's loss prevention was reviewing its new FLOCK Safety security system and discovered a man driving a black Nissan Altima entered the store multiple times since Jan. 31, according to an incident report. The driver was on a list of suspect shoplifters per the FLOCKS system.

Loss prevention reviewed the CCTV and watched the man enter the store and commit thefts on seven separate dates, according to the report.

Among the items stolen were a ceiling fan, LED lights, 10 boxes of flooring, electrical wire, a Dewalt radio, a paint sprayer, two door frame kits, a ladder and two leaf blowers, according to the report. The total value of all items stolen reached $5,590.15.

Deputies explained the pre-warrant process to Lowe's loss prevention and advised them of available services and remedies, according to the report.

The suspect has not been arrested as of March 6.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Lowe's security system flags man accused of stealing $5,000 in items