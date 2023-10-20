Man accused of stealing multiple vehicles, having 1.5 lbs of meth in custody in Hall County

A man has been returned to Hall County to answer for crimes officials say he committed in 2022.

This week, Henry Parker Whitley, 32, was returned to the Hall County Jail after serving time in the Gwinnett County Jail.

In June 2022, Hall County sheriff officials said the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office contacted them regarding a motorcyclist driving away from deputies attempting to pull him over on SR 365 the night before.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials told Hall County deputies they believed Whitley was at a home on Tribble Gap Road in Hall.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Whitley, but he quickly left before they could capture him.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

After obtaining search warrants, officials said investigators found evidence of a chop shop on the property, including a U-Haul truck, a Kubota tractor, a Bobcat excavator and several utility trailers.

Deputies said they believed all the vehicles found on the property were believed to have been stolen.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators also found 1.5 lbs of crystal methamphetamine, 17 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia, three rifles, a large amount of ammunition and $55,855 in cash.

On Feb. 10, Whitley was arrested in Gwinnett County and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license, possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime and transferring a firearm, according to Gwinnett County inmate records.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Whitley is now in Hall County Jail and is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, chop shop violation, tampering with evidence, and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

IN OTHER NEWS: