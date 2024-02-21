Man accused of stealing from multiple Walmarts

Feb. 21—New York State Police have arrested a Brooklyn man for multiple thefts at Walmart stores spanning Otsego, Saratoga and Warren counties.

On Feb. 18, state police arrested Delle I. Fisher, 48, for fourth-degree grand larceny — a felony shoplifting charge — for alleged thefts made Aug. 4 at the Oneonta Walmart store. Fisher was charged while he was in custody at the Saratoga County Jail.

Fisher is due to appear in Oneonta Town Court on March 19, according to information from state police.

State police had arrested Fisher on Jan. 4 on warrants for two counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.

In August, State Police Troop G received information that an individual was stealing from multiple Walmart stores in Saratoga and Warren counties. An investigation identified the individual as Fisher.

Fisher reportedly entered the Walmart in Wilton on July 26 and Sept. 2, stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.

He was trespassing at the time of the crimes, as he had been banned from all Walmart stores due to previous similar incidents, police said.

Further investigation discovered that on Aug. 12, Fisher reportedly entered the Walmart in Queensbury and stole more than $3,000 worth of merchandise.

Fisher was taken into custody upon release from Rikers Island in New York City, where he was in custody on an unrelated matter.

He was transported to the State Police station at Wilton, where he was processed on all charges.

Fisher was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.