Man is accused of stealing not one but hundreds of cigarette packs, Olympia police say

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree burglary earlier this month after Olympia police say he stole 321 packs of cigarettes.

The same store was burglarized twice to accumulate that total, according to police.

About 3 a.m. Aug. 31, police were dispatched to a Walgreens at Cooper Point Road and Black Lake Boulevard after a burglary alarm was triggered.

Police found a broken window and a trail of cigarette packs from the window to an interior part of the store, Lt. Paul Lower said.

Surveillance video was reviewed and an image of the Olympia man was shared with patrol officers, Lower said.

The next night police were again dispatched to the same store, but this time they spotted the suspect with two bags under his arms and a crowbar, he said.

The man fled from police and attempted to hide, but eventually was taken into custody, Lower said.

The total value of the two thefts was more than $3,300, which works out to about $10 per pack.

Lower thinks the suspect stole the cigarette packs to resell them for less money.