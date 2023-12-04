Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Man Accused Of Stealing His Own Car Sues Police

They say truth is stranger than fiction probably because nobody could make up half the crazy stuff that happens in real life. That’s definitely true of this bizarre legal case out of Florence, Kentucky after a man says he was wrongfully detained and questioned on suspicion he had stolen his very own car. Now he’s suing the police.

We’re not saying this guy’s case does or doesn’t have legal merit – we’re not attorneys and so we’ll let them weigh in on this. All we’re saying is this case is really weird but admittedly we’ve seen similarly weird cases before.

According to a report from Cincinnati Enquirer, the man who’s suing says he was pulled over in November 2022 and accused of driving a stolen vehicle which in fact was his very own and hadn’t been reported as stolen. We’ve seen people report their car as stolen, then run from police in it, but this guy is saying the cop who pulled him over screwed up and improperly identified his ride as stolen.

The guy was held at gunpoint and cuffed. He claims police “interrogated” him without reading his Miranda rights first. Then the lead officer allegedly pulled up a report showing that the suspect had stolen his own vehicle. In a lawsuit, the car owner says the officer was making “knowingly false” statements.

Apparently, dispatchers confirmed the car was reported as stolen. The report says there’s record of the guy being cited for theft, but nothing about him being prosecuted. What’s more, his car had been reported stolen back in 2019 but was quickly recovered, so perhaps that had something to do with this case from 2022.

The final blow in this case is that the guy lost his beloved Crown Vic after it was towed away. The storage fees accrued were more than its value and that was that. Brutal.

