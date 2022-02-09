Man accused of stealing police car found 2 months later — in clothes dryer, AL cops say

The two-month search for a man accused of stealing a city police car came to an odd end in Alabama, where deputies found their suspect hiding in a clothes dryer.

Tyler James Freeman, 23, of Decatur, was arrested Feb. 3 at a home in Hartselle, which is about 10 miles southeast of where the patrol car went missing, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Feb. 8 news release. He was unarmed, officials said.

The surprising discovery was made based on a tip, officials said.

Investigators didn’t say who the dryer belonged to, or if it was a compact, full-size or “mega capacity” dryer.

Freeman was arrested on six outstanding warrants, all related to a series of events that occurred Dec. 11 in Somerville, officials said. Somerville is about 75 miles north of Birmingham.

“A Somerville police officer attempted a traffic stop on an individual who attempted to elude,” Morgan County officials posted on Facebook.

“The subject eventually left his vehicle on Black Rd and ran on foot but was able to steal the Somerville patrol unit and flee.”

Investigators later found the squad car abandoned west of Somerville on Perkins Wood Road, officials said.

Freeman faces charges including attempting to elude, resisting arrest, escape 3rd degree, theft 4th degree, theft 1st degree and reckless endangerment.

