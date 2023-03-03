Man accused of stealing pot, starting fight at Auburn cannabis store

Mar. 3—AUBURN — A local man was charged Thursday with assaulting two employees at a Riverside Drive cannabis store.

Police said that about 4 p.m., William Self, 24, went into Cure Cannabis and lit up a marijuana cigarette, which is against store rules. Investigators said when store employees told Self to put out the joint, he grabbed some marijuana and tried to leave the store without paying for it.

"When the employees attempted to stop him," a police lieutenant said, "Mr. Self assaulted two of them."

Police arrived and arrested Self on a charge of robbery. He was being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $500 bail.

The store employees received minor injuries in the scrap.

John Morrison, owner of Cure Cannabis, has funded various local events, including a car show in 2021 and a luncheon last month.