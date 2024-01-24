Man accused of stealing from several storage units formally charged

A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from several storage units has been formally charged.

Christopher Hellmund, 55, was indicted on charges including grand theft, breaking and entering, theft, and misdemeanor theft, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hellmund is accused of breaking into several storage units on Oct. 19 and 20 at Wagner Ford Self-Storage and stealing items from them, including a camper.

He was arrested in Greene County on Oct. 22 when he was caught driving a truck with the stolen camper attached.

Hellmund is not in custody.

He is set to be arraigned on Feb. 8.

