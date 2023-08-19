Man accused of stealing Social Security cards, smashing vehicle's window

Aug. 18—A man accused of stealing Social Security cards, driver's licenses and smashing a window to take electronics was arrested Wednesday by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Frazier Park deputies went to an ampm in the 200 block of Frazier Mountain Park. Electronics were taken from a vehicle in a parking lot of the gas station, a news release said.

The victim tracked their stolen iPhone to the 1000 block of East Panama Lane in Bakersfield and found the suspect's car — seen on ampm's video surveillance — to a nearby residence, the news release stated.

Hector Solis, who deputies say owned the vehicle, was arrested. Deputies found the stolen iPhone, suspected methamphetamine, narcotic paraphernalia, Social Security cards and driver's licenses.

KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza wrote in a text there were four additional victims aside from the person who reported missing electronics. Deputies are still tracking down more people, Meza wrote in a text.

Solis was arrested on suspicion of burglary, stolen property and narcotics charges, KCSO said.