Man accused of stealing television to buy drugs

Sep. 21—Offering to let a man stay in his home for two months ended up being a wrong decision by the homeowner after the man made off with his television, police said.

The man, David Gilberto Morales, 22, told Cameron County sheriff's deputies that he stole the television so he could buy drugs, the sheriff's department said in a press release. He was charged with theft of property.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the 6800 block of Royal Palm Drive in Brownsville Sunday in reference to a theft case.

According to the victim, his television was inside the home when he arrived at the residence, but after taking a nap and waking up, he saw that the television was gone, the press releases said.

The victim's brother stated he saw a man offering the television to other neighbors. That man was Morales, who the victim said he allowed to stay with him for the past two months, according to police.

Morales was still in the area and sheriff's deputies were able to question him, according to the press release. After being read his Miranda rights, "Morales then admitted to stealing the television and exchanging it for an ounce of marijuana," police said.

Morales was arrested and transported to a Cameron County jail facility for processing.