Man accused of stealing truck full of $200K worth of seafood & meat caught by K9 officer

A man accused of stealing a semi-truck full of $200,000 worth of meat and seafood was caught by an Ocala K9 officer on Sunday.

Police said Alain Marti-Rosell, 39, stole the semi-truck around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Officers said they were able to use GPS to track the truck, catching up with Marti-Rosell 2 miles away driving through Berkshire Oaks Plaza.

Officers said Marti-Rosell got out of the truck and ran from police into a walled retention pond area. Officers said they spotted Marti-Rosell in waist-deep water and signaled K9 Diesel to apprehend him.

When officers searched the truck, they said they found a lock on the tractor-trailer had been cut and a box of tuna fish was opened.

Investigators said Marti-Rosell does not reside in Marion County and has no known ties to anyone in the area. He was taken to the hospital for the dog bite and then transported to the Marion County Jail.

Police said Marti-Rosell is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of cargo valued at $50,000 or more, grand theft, dealing stolen property, and resisting without violence.

