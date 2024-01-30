Man accused of stealing wedding ring worth over $6K in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County police are looking to identify a man they say stole a wedding set worth over $6,000.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, the suspect entered JC Penney to look at rings.

Police say when the employee stepped away, the man stole the rings and ran out of the store.

If anyone can identify the suspect you are asked to call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.

You can remain anonymous and submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 44-577-8477.

Tipsters through Crime Stoppers are eligible for a cash reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

