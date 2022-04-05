Man accused of stealing woman’s car, kidnapping 10-year-old son in Goodwill parking lot

A man is facing kidnapping charges after police say he jumped into a car in broad daylight and drove off with a child still in the back seat.

The kidnapping happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Atlanta police said the child’s mother got out of the car in the parking lot of the Goodwill on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. Police said Darius White jumped into the car while it was running with the 10-year-old still sitting in the back.

Atlanta officers along with state troopers and Fulton County police started to look for White and the Accord.

Around 9:38 a.m., Georgia State Patrol units spotted it near Peebles Street. GSP said White led them on a chase up Peebles Street and onto Lucille Avenue, where White ran through several red lights and stop signs.

Troopers were able to stop him with a PIT maneuver on Langhorn Street. White was taken into custody and the 10-year-old boy was reunited with his mother.

Police said the boy was taken to Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

White is currently being held at Grady detention. Channel 2 Action News has requested his booking photo.

Police said charges against White will include kidnapping, cruelty towards children and theft by taking.

