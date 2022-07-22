Man accused in store robberies waives hearings

Jul. 21—FARRELL — A man accused of robbing two stores in Mercer County waived his right Thursday to a preliminary hearing, and will next appear in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.

Dustin Leroy Hilliard, 38, of Butler, waived preliminary hearings before District Judge Mary Ann Odem and District Judge Daniel W. Davis.

Hilliard's arraignment will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 before Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr.

Hilliard currently faces charges, filed by state police, of robbery by threatening to inflict immediate bodily injury, theft by unlawful taking of movable property, assault, and receiving stolen property stemming from the July 6 robbery of a Kwik Fill gas station-convenience store at 1914 Leesburg-Grove City Road, Springfield Township.

State police said Hilliard handed the cashier a note demanding money, then drove off with an undisclosed amount of money. Police provided a description of Hilliard and his vehicle, as well as security images of Hilliard, and asked for public assistance in identifying him.

Hilliard also faces charges, filed by Farrell police, of robbery by threatening immediate serious injury, terroristic threats that cause serious public inconvenience, and theft by unlawful taking of immovable property in the July 7 robbery of a Rite Aid pharmacy at 700 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell.

Police said Hilliard handed the Rite Aid cashier a note demanding money and was given $1,209.75 in cash, then left the store. The cashier's husband, on his way in to visit his wife, was able to get Hilliard's license plate number as Hilliard left the scene.

Police from Farrell, Hermitage and the state police tracked Hilliard's vehicle to an address in Sharon, where police found and arrested him later that day.

Hilliard has been in Mercer County jail since July 8 after failing to post bond.

During his appearance in Thursday in Farrell district court, Odem added a special condition to Hilliard's bond that prohibits him from returning to the Farrell Rite Aid or have any contact with its employees.

NOTE: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

