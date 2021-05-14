A man accused of storming the Capitol with a giant Confederate flag will get to go on a family road trip while awaiting trial

Michelle Mark
·1 min read
capitol coup confederate flag
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol rotunda on January 6 in Washington, DC. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

  • A judge has allowed two prominent Capitol riot defendants to go on a family road trip.

  • Both men were seen in pictures and videos at the Capitol insurrection, one of them holding a Confederate flag.

  • They will take a road trip to North Carolina between May 15 and May 22.

The man pictured walking through the US Capitol holding a massive Confederate flag during the January 6 insurrection is about to head on a family road trip after a judge approved the vacation earlier this month.

Kevin Seefried is allowed to take his scheduled family trip to Salvo, North Carolina, on May 15, returning to Delaware on May 22, according to court documents.

His son, Hunter Seefried, was also charged in the Capitol siege; he too got approval to travel for the trip.

Prosecutors took no issue with either defendant leaving town for the vacation, court filings show.

Both Kevin and Hunter Seefried face multiple federal charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and unlawfully entering a restricted building.

They have both pleaded not guilty to all charges and were released on bond.

