Man accused of strangling "I-5 Strangler" won't face death

FILE - In file photos provided by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation are Jason Budrow, left, and Roger Reece Kibbe. Budrow, accused of strangling the California serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler,” won’t face the death penalty. The Sacramento Bee says Amador County's district attorney announced Wednesday, April 7, 2021, that he filed first-degree murder charges against Budrow and will seek life in prison without parole. Budrow is accused of strangling Kibbe in February in their shared cell at Mule Creek State Prison southeast of Sacramento. (California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation via AP, File)
·2 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The man accused of strangling the California serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler” won't face the death penalty, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Amador County District Attorney Todd Riebe said he had filed first-degree murder charges against Jason Budrow and will seek a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Budrow, 40, is accused of strangling Roger Reece Kibbe, whose body was discovered on Feb. 28 in their shared cell at Mule Creek State Prison southeast of Sacramento.

Budrow already is serving life without parole for strangling his then-girlfriend in 2011 in Riverside County.

Death penalty cases are costly and lengthy affairs that include automatic appeals. California hasn't executed anyone since 2006 and Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a moratorium on capital punishment while he is in office.

Kibbe, 81, was initially convicted in 1991 of strangling Darcine Frackenpohl, a 17-year-old who had run away from her home in Seattle. Her nearly nude body was found west of South Lake Tahoe below Echo Summit in September 1987.

Investigators said then that they suspected him in other similar slayings.

But it wasn’t until 2009 that a San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office investigator used new developments in DNA evidence to connect him to additional slayings in Northern California counties.

Kibbe pleaded guilty to six additional killings in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty.

Those victims were Lou Ellen Burleigh, 21, in 1977 and Stephanie Brown, 19; Lora Heedrick, 20; Katherine Kelly Quinones, 25; Charmaine Sabrah, 26; and Barbara Ann Scott, 29, all in 1986.

Kibbe was serving multiple life terms without possibility of parole when he was killed.

In a letter to The Mercury News last month, Budrow said he killed Kibbe on the same day they became cellmates, initially so he would have a cell to himself.

“What had started out as my original bare-bones plan of doing a straightforward homicide of a cellmate to obtain my single-cell status evolved into a mission for avenging that youngest girl and all of Roger Kibbe’s other victims,” he wrote.

Recommended Stories

  • Big-Rig Driver Helps End Police Chase in California by Blocking Getaway Car

    A car chase in California came to an abrupt end when a tractor-trailer driver offered some assistance by blocking the vehicle's path with his own big rig.

  • T.I., Tiny issue new statement after more women come forward

    More women have come forward to accuse T.I. and Tiny of sexual assault and through their representative, the couple has now issued a statement. In the past week, more women have come forward to accuse them of sexual assault. “We say: let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disapproving these scurrilous accusations.”

  • Defrocked US priest revered in East Timor accused of abuse

    A list of names was posted on the Rev. Richard Daschbach’s bedroom door. Daschbach was idolized in the remote enclave of East Timor where he lived, largely for his role in helping save lives during the tiny nation’s bloody struggle for independence.

  • Hunter Biden Describes How His Relationship With Brother Beau's Widow Hallie Became Something More

    In February 2017, Hunter Biden shocked the world with the news that he was dating his late brother Beau Biden’s widow Hallie Biden just two years after Beau had passed away from brain cancer. While President Joe Biden spoke out in support of their relationship at the time, many still struggled to comprehend how this […]

  • 1 Bay Area county left out of orange tier: What went wrong?

    As its neighbors have moved from purple to red to orange, Solano County has been lagging behind. Why? We took a look.

  • Chauvin had no need for force after Floyd was handcuffed and prone, expert testifies

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -A national expert in the proper use of force by police testified on Wednesday that former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin had no need to kneel on the neck of George Floyd once he was handcuffed and prone. Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Jody Stiger appeared as a prosecution witness at Chauvin's murder trial, offering testimony intended to show that the defendant disregarded his training during his deadly arrest of the 46-year-old Black man last May. Stiger told jurors that Floyd posed no immediate threat and was not actively resisting when Chauvin used deadly force on him by pinning his neck to the ground for more than nine minutes.

  • Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids

    A woman who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she had killed her two young daughters has been charged with two counts of capital murder, police said Tuesday. Irving police say Madison McDonald, 30, was arrested and charged in the slayings of her two daughters, Archer Hammond, 6, and Lillian Mae McDonald, 1. Police said Madison McDonald walked into the Irving Police Department at about 10 p.m. Monday and used the phone in their lobby to call 911.

  • Keith Hernandez's funny cat 'emergency' tale leads into Mets' first home run of season

    'Emergency' might not be the right word. 'Laughable' works better.

  • Trucker speaks out after stopping car chase involving murder suspect

    Big rig driver Ahmed Shaaban joins 'Hannity' to discuss why he stepped in during high-speed chase

  • Falcons coach, G.M. reportedly are torn on whether to take a quarterback

    The first three picks in the 2021 draft will be quarterbacks. The question becomes whether quarterbacks will go four for four to start the process. A separate question is whether the fourth pick, if it’s indeed a quarterback, will be made by the Falcons (who currently hold the selection) or someone else. Chris Mortensen of [more]

  • PGA veteran Vijan Singh happily stood and giggled while watching Bryson DeChambeau demolish balls during a drill

    Bryson DeChambeau's power and drives have wowed other golfers, and his Masters prep caught the attention of Vijay Singh.

  • Coronavirus: 'We are seeing so many younger patients'

    The U.S. is in a unique situation: The country’s vaccine rollout has gone significantly better than expected and yet, COVID-19 cases are still going up in various parts of the country as coronavirus fatigue sets in yet again.

  • Interior secretary steps into Utah public lands tug-of-war

    For decades, a public lands tug-of-war has played out over a vast expanse of southern Utah where red rocks reveal petroglyphs and distinctive twin buttes bulge from a grassy valley. A string of U.S. officials has heard from those who advocate for broadening national monuments to protect the area's many archaeological and cultural sites, considered sacred to surrounding tribes, and those who fiercely oppose what they see as federal overreach. On Thursday, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will be the latest cabinet official to visit Bears Ears National Monument — and the first Indigenous one.

  • Former Nike Manager Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case

    He faces two years to 37 months in prison.

  • Eyeballs, Underwear, High Heels — Why Do Serial Killers Take ‘Trophies’?

    When Joel Rifkin, New York’s deadliest serial killer, confessed to 17 murders, police were stunned. Was it a grandiose claim or the horrific truth? After searching his Long Island home and uncovering a creepy stockpile of missing women’s IDs, credit cards, jewelry, and clothing, they had their answer. Rifkin didn’t just strangle and sometimes dismember his victims, he also regularly took a “trophy” when he killed, according to a 1993 New York Times article. Rifkin is not unique in that regard when it comes to serial killers, as shown in the latest season of “Mark of a Serial Killer,” starting Monday, April 12 at 8/7c on Oxygen and running every night that week as part of Oxygen’s special nine-night event, Serial Killer Week. Some collected body parts like bones, eyeballs, and fingernails (think Ed Kemper and Jeffrey Dahmer). Ed Gein even created lamp shades, corsets, and other furniture out of human flesh. Others, like James Lloyd, collected high heels. Ivan Milat, the Backpack Killer, kept sleeping bags belonging to his victims. But why do killers do it? Well, there are all sorts of theories. First of all, the FBI distinguishes between “souvenirs” and “trophies,” according to “The A to Z Encyclopedia of Serial Killers,” a 1996 book by Harold Schecter and David Everitt. A souvenir is an item used to fuel a fantasy, while a trophy is taken as proof of their skill. However, the end goal is the same, the authors note: It allows killers to feel powerful and relieve their crimes as a fantasy, making it a “fetish” object. Nicole Mott, the author of “Encyclopedia of Murder and Violent Crime,” agrees, emphasizing that the trophy is used to preserve the memory of the victims to aid in sexual acts. She also noted that trophy-taking acts as “a signature” and becomes part of a killer’s murder ritual. Of course, some killers have expressed their own peculiar reasoning. Dahmer, who kept skulls, body parts, and photos of his victims, admitted he took sexual pleasure in keeping the bodies of his victims, according to a 1991 New York Times article. However, Dahmer insisted part of the reason he kept the trophies — and part of the reason he killed in the first place — was his unrelenting fear of rejection. By holding on to the bones (or even more disturbingly, eating the flesh), he said he was able to keep them from leaving him. Other crime experts, like University of Sydney criminology expert Dr Tyrone Kirchengas, say the trophies are a sign of serial killers’ belief they won’t get caught. "It's not uncommon for [serial killers] to collect 'trophies' - holding something back from victims," Dr Kirchengast told the BBC in 2019, while discussing Milat, who killed several Australian backpackers and held onto their camping equipment. "It's part of the psychopath's overconfidence - the belief they can fool everyone through manipulation or charm.” Of course, those same trophies he confidently held on to eventually helped put Milat behind bars. They also led to Rifkin’s conviction as well. While discussing his capture, the New York Times noted the trophies were just one of the many ways he fit the profile of a “frequently unsuccessful” man who becomes a serial killer. The trophies are a horrific, twisted reminder of one of the rare times they felt powerful. For more on serial killer rituals, watch “Mark of a Serial Killer,” starting Monday, April 12 at 8/7c on Oxygen and running every night that week as part of Oxygen’s special nine-night event, Serial Killer Week.

  • White House Considering Nearly Doubling Obama’s Climate Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is considering a pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions by 50% or more by the end of the decade, according to people familiar with the deliberations, a target that would nearly double the country’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power, transportation and other sectors.The emissions-reduction goal, which is still being developed and subject to change, is part of a White House push to encourage worldwide action to keep average global temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels, according to the people. The administration of President Joe Biden is expected to unveil the target before a climate summit later this month.Targets under discussion for the U.S. pledge include a range of 48% to 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, according to one person familiar with the deliberations. Another person said the administration, at the urging of environmentalists, is considering an even steeper 53% reduction. Both asked not to be identified in describing private communications.The White House declined to comment on the specific numbers, but one official said the administration plans a “whole-of-government” approach to the target, with agencies considering opportunities across the federal government on standard-setting, clean energy investments and resilient infrastructure plans.By comparison, under former President Barack Obama, the U.S. promised to reduce planet-warming emissions from 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025. Signatories to the 2015 Paris climate accord are scheduled to reconvene in November in Scotland and pledge reductions through 2030.The administration is fashioning the aggressive target as it seeks to rebuild trust with nations wary after former President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris agreement and dismantled domestic policies key to driving the country’s promised emissions cuts.“Countries around the world are looking to see what the U.S. is going to do with this and will it come with something that’s both ambitious and credible,” said David Waskow, director of the World Resources Institute’s International Climate Initiative. “Other countries in the international community in general are looking to see how this can be something that takes flight and will continue past any particular political moment in time.”Cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half would require broad action to clamp down on planet-warming pollution from power plants, automobiles, oil wells and agriculture.The U.S. currently gets about 40% of its electricity from nuclear and renewables, but would have to double its carbon-free power to 80% by 2030 to put the country on track to curb emissions enough to meet that new target, according to Amanda Levin, a policy analyst for Natural Resources Defense Council.The U.S. would also need to aggressively shift broad swaths of the economy to run on electricity, especially cars, while improving efficiency and reducing energy waste at all levels. Those efforts are key, but will happen more slowly than the transformation of the power sector that’s already well under way.Environmentalists are lobbying the White House to include an explicit commitment for a 40% reduction in releases of methane, a short-lived but particularly potent greenhouse gas.Just finding and fixing methane leaks at oil and gas facilities could allow the U.S. to cut emissions equivalent to taking 140 million gasoline-powered cars off the road, said Sarah Smith with the Clean Air Task Force.The U.S. is on its way to satisfying the Obama-era target, having pared emissions 14% below 2005 levels in 2019, according to government data. The reductions were even sharper in 2020 -- 23.8% lower than 2005 levels -- but only as pandemic-related quarantines spurred a dramatic drop in air and road travel.When the Paris climate accord was inked, countries pledged to try and keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). But researchers now believe a 1.5 degree cap is required to avoid some of the most catastrophic consequences of climate change.Robust NumberA strong target will help underscore the U.S. commitment to combating climate change while encouraging robust action from other nations, said Rachel Cleetus, a climate and energy policy director with the Union of Concerned Scientists.“The U.S has a lot of ground to catch up on, so the first order of business is to put a robust number on the table that can also help catalyze higher ambition,” Cleetus said.Major environmental groups have coalesced behind a 50% emissions reduction. That figure hits the sweet spot by being both ambitious and achievable, said Mark Brownstein, senior vice president of energy at the Environmental Defense Fund, which made its case for that 50% target in a 32-page report it provided the administration last month.“Coming in with a lowball number simply because you know you can achieve it is not leadership if it doesn’t meet the urgency of the moment, but pushing yourself to meet the urgency of the moment with a bunch of fluffy commitments that no one believes you’re ever going to achieve doesn’t meet the moment either,” Brownstein said.Environmental activists and analysts have published an array of reports in recent months outlining how potential mixes of regulations, clean energy incentives and voluntary action can help cut U.S. emissions in half by 2030.Climate SummitThe figure is expected to be unveiled by the Biden administration before the April 22-23 climate summit hosted by the White House. The White House has invited the leaders of 40 nations, including some of the biggest polluters and smaller, less wealthy nations that are especially vulnerable to the changes brought by a warming planet.“The entire environmental community has unified behind 50%,” Levin, with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said. “If it’s a range, we want the low end to start at 50%.”But not everyone is satisfied it will be enough.A U.S. pledge to cut its emissions in half wouldn’t be enough to put the world on the path to limiting warming to 1.5 degrees, said Gustavo De Vivero, a climate policy analyst with the New Climate Institute, which is part of Climate Action Tracker.To achieve that, the U.S. will need to curb emissions by 57% to 63%, the German group said last month. “If 50% is the highest level of ambition, it’s not high enough,” De Vivero said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Letter from Africa: Kenyans protest over growing debt

    Kenyans urge potential lenders to stop giving the government money over fears of growing debt.

  • Palestinian leader 'in good health' ahead of election

    The Palestinian president has received a clean bill of health ahead of the anticipated Palestinian elections next month, his office said Wednesday. The 85-year-old Mahmoud Abbas flew to Germany earlier this week for medical examinations and will return to the West Bank on Thursday, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. Abbas's office said he was “in good health.”

  • Biden set to nominate gun-control advocate to lead ATF amid executive actions

    President Joe Biden will unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the plans, delivering his first major action on gun control since taking office.

  • Getting the scoop on Chiefs free agent signings from behind enemy lines

    Going behind enemy lines to learn more about the Kansas City Chiefs' additions in free agency.