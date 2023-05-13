Man accused of strangling, attacking 4-year-old in Harrison Twp.

A man was accused of strangling and otherwise attacking a 4-year-old child.

Lamar King was indicted on two counts of strangulation and one count of assault Friday for an incident that took place on April 4, 2023, in Harrison Township.

King was reportedly looking after his then-girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter when he physically assaulted her, including strangling her, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and provided their findings to the prosecutor’s office.

After the proceedings, a grand jury indicted King for the incident.

The suspect is set to be arraigned on May 25 of this year. He is not yet in custody.