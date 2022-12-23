Man accused of strangling Chihuahua, dog found dead

Dec. 23—A 67-year-old San Benito man has been charged with one count of animal cruelty after he was accused of strangling a chihuahua and putting it inside a black trash bag, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

The dog was found dead.

Valentin Ramirez was arrested on the charge on Dec. 19 and transported to a Cameron County jail. He has since been released.

According to the press release, sheriff's deputies went to the 2000 block of Resaca Santa Dr. in San Benito in reference to an animal disturbance.

The dog's owner told deputies that her son and had seen Ramirez strangle the dog with both hands and place it inside the trash bag. Ramirez allegedly told the owner "That was the last time they would see their dog," the press release reads.

Although the owner could see Ramirez on the north side of his property, she was not able to exactly see what he was doing, the press release reads.

Ramirez told the deputies that two dogs and gotten on his property and he tried to scare them away with a sling shot.

Ramirez gave the deputies consent to search his property and this is when the found the dead chihuahua inside the trash back on the north side of the property, according to the press release.

The owner identified the dead dog as her pet and Ramirez was arrested.