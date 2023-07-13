Man accused of strangling deputy to death faces murder, robbery charges

Charges have been filed against the detainee accused of fatally strangling a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy in an escape attempt Monday.

Orlando Mitchell, 34, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and one count of escape, according to online court records.

John Durm, a Marion County deputy for 38 years, was assaulted inside a jail sally port at the Community Justice Campus on Indianapolis’ east side. He died a short time later at Eskenazi Hospital.

Mitchell stole a transport vehicle after strangling the deputy with his handcuffs and crashed into a telephone pole before he was apprehended, according to investigators.

Officers and detectives gather at the scene where a suspect crashed a jail wagon after stealing it Monday, July 10, 2023, on Prospect Street just outside the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis. Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy John Durm was killed in the escape attempt.

Durm was returning Mitchell to the Criminal Justice Campus following a medical appointment before he was attacked. The Marion County Coroner's Office determined Durm's cause of death as "ligature strangulation."

Mitchell already is facing a murder charge in the death of a woman who was shot and killed last year while dropping her kids off at daycare on the west side of Indianapolis.

