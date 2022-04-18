Man accused of strangling, murdering daughter to appear in Union County court

A Union County father will face a judge Monday in his daughter’s murder.

Channel 9 had followed the tragedy since 2019.

Zaria Burgess was 15 when she died. She was a cheerleader whose friends remembered her as “bubbly and bright.” She was someone who kept her teammates laughing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Monroe High honors teen police say was killed by father

Authorities haven’t released a motive in the murder yet but on Monday, we could learn why investigators say the suspect killed his own daughter.

Joshua Burgess faces a list of charges in the case, including first degree murder as well as statutory rape and kidnapping. He’s been in the Union County jail since Zaria’s death.

Investigators say Zaria Burgess was visiting her dad for the weekend at his Wesley Chapel home in August 2019. They said Joshua Burgess strangled his daughter, then slit her throat inside the house.

READ MORE: 'Her spirit is going to live on': Loved ones to honor teen reportedly killed by father

Deputies said he later walked to the sheriff’s office, turned himself in, and told them where to find her body.

Zaria Burgess was a rising sophomore at Monroe High School. She was a member of the marching band and dance team. At the time, her family told Channel 9 she was a kind girl who loved her family.

>> The hearing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Union County courthouse. Channel 9 will have the latest developments in the case on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

