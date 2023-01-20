Man accused of strangling his wife in their Delaney Park home found competent to stand trial

The man accused of murdering his wife in their Delaney Park home has been found competent to stand trial.

David Tronnes was back in front of judge in Orange County on Friday morning.

He’s accused of beating and strangling his wife Shanti Cooper-Tronnes in 2018.

Last year, he was found incompetent and sent to a state hospital.

Watch: Man accused of murdering wife in Delaney Park attended gay spa more than 70 times, records show

In court the idea was brought up that Tronnes was considering changing his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

After the hearing, his attorney confirmed that the possible plea change is something that has been considered for quite some time.

That sort of flies in the face of what Tronnes told police back in 2018.

He claimed he returned home and found her in the shower.

Watch: Jailhouse informant says man admitted to killing wife in Delaney Park home

Tronnes was arrested several months later for her murder.

There have been a series of delays in the case, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been a difficult time for Shanti’s family.

Her son, Jackson, was 8 years old at the time, and now he’s 13.

Watch: Son of murder victim faces mom’s accused killer in court

Jackson was in the courtroom Friday, holding a picture of his mother.

“We’re tired of not being heard,” Jackson said. “It feels like the prosecutor and everyone don’t care. This is my mother right here. 2018 she was murdered and ever since, five years now, hearings, hearings, hearings.”

After finding Tronnes competent, the judge set a trial date for June.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.