Man accused of strangling woman found dangerous, but released with conditions

Jun. 4—SALISBURY — A Bradford man accused of punching and strangling a woman inside a North End Boulevard beach house last weekend was deemed dangerous to his alleged victim Friday by a Newburyport District Court judge but released on several conditions.

Marc Diaz, 36, of Forest Acres Drive, Bradford, was also charged with distributing obscene matter after Newbury police say he sent lewd photos and videos of his ex-girlfriend to her current boyfriend. At the time of his arrest Saturday, Diaz was on probation for a previous domestic violence offense, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

After a roughly 30-minute dangerousness hearing, which included the playing of a frantic 911 call to Salisbury police, Judge Carol-Ann Fraser ruled that Diaz was indeed dangerous. But instead of holding him without bail pending trial, Fraser placed him under house arrest. During his time on house arrest, Diaz may leave only for work, medical and legal appointments and limited trips to the grocery store. Diaz must wear a GPS monitoring device at all times and must stay away from and have no contact with his alleged victim.

But before Diaz could leave custody, he must post $10,000 cash bail on the distributing obscene matter charge. His parents, who listened to the hearing from the back of the courtroom, were expected to post bail on his behalf. Diaz is due back in court on July 16 for a pretrial hearing.

In her argument to keep him behind bars, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said Diaz became violent when he and the woman began arguing about whether to order a pizza. Diaz then rammed his head into her body, knocking her down. He then began trying to strangle her and punched her in the head.

Eventually, the woman was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, where she was treated and released. Kennedy went on to say Diaz was on probation out of Haverhill District Court for headbutting someone else.

Diaz's attorney, Thomas Gleason, pointed out that the woman recanted parts of her testimony to police, saying Diaz did not punch or strangle her.

Story continues

In his testimony on the witness stand, arresting officer Sgt. Keith Forget conceded he did not see any signs of strangulation on the woman but added it was apparent she had been bloodied by a punch to the face.

The charge of distributing obscene matter stems from an alleged incident where Diaz sent sexually explicit photos and videos of his ex-girlfriend to her current boyfriend living in Newbury.

The boyfriend contacted Newbury police, who then summonsed Diaz to appear before a Newburyport District Court clerk magistrate. At the hearing Oct. 21, the clerk magistrate generally continued the charges of distributing obscene matter and intimidating a witness for a year, according to court records.

But because Diaz was arrested and charged with new offenses before the year ended, he was arraigned on those charges Tuesday. Doyle set bail on those offenses at $1,000 and ordered him to stay away from the woman and any witnesses.

Diaz contacted the boyfriend on Instagram and sent him nude photos and videos of the woman, according to a Newbury police report. The report also indicates Diaz's ex-girlfriend was the same woman involved in his Haverhill District Court domestic violence conviction.

Newbury police Detective Aaron Wotjkowski obtained a warrant to search Diaz's Instagram account and found some of the "illicit images," according to the detective's report.

Knowing Diaz is facing domestic violence charges in Haverhill District Court, Wotjkowski alerted the Essex County District Attorney's Office about what he found on the Instagram account, according to court records.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.