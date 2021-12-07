FOLEY — A Detroit Lakes man is accused of strangling a woman and taking her phone, according to a Benton County criminal complaint.

BJ Dean Englund, 37, faces one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and two felony counts of domestic assault.

Foley police responded to a residence on Pine Street in Foley Saturday around 5:59 p.m. to a report of a domestic assault.

A woman at the residence told police Englund took a shirt and wrapped it around her neck Friday night. She stated she couldn’t breathe and feared being harmed and that Englund was going to kill her. Englund forcefully grabbed her cell phone, causing bruising to her chest, she stated. Englund was not at the residence when police arrived.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, police observed footprints to the residence’s back door and contacted the woman, who was not there, but told them Englund was inside the residence. The woman gave police permission to enter the residence where they located Englund and took him into custody.

Englund admitted to grabbing the woman’s phone, but denied strangling her, according to the complaint.

Englund was previously convicted of threats of violence Jan. 20 and for an order for protection violation Sept. 14 in Wadena County.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Man accused of strangling woman, taking her phone