Man accused of strangling woman, threatening baby avoids jail

Apr. 9—AMESBURY — A local man who police say threatened to break the neck of his infant son and strangled his mother avoided jail time Friday after admitting a jury could find him guilty of multiple domestic violence offenses.

Jeremy Poisson, 28, of Whitehall Road, was charged March 6 with strangulation/suffocation, assault and battery on a family/household member and intimidating a witness. During Friday's appearance in Newburyport District Court, Poisson saw all charges continued without a finding for 18 months. During that time he must not abuse the victim and their son and must stay away from the Whitehall Road apartment they shared.

Judge Richard Mori's decision came after Poisson's attorney notified him that State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, vouched for his character via a one-page letter introduced to the court that day.

In the letter, Vargas wrote that he and Poisson went to Haverhill High School together and volunteered at multiple projects in the community. One of them was organizing a basketball tournament between law enforcement officials and area youth, while others involved area clean-up efforts.

"Throughout my time knowing Jeremy, I have known him to be a kind, thoughtful and creative person This is why at this time I am happy to speak to his character," Vargas wrote.

Mori said it was virtually unheard of for a state representative or state senator to write a character reference for a person facing such serious charges.

Essex County prosecutor Michelle Blemonte said she was "at a loss of words" as to why Vargas would write a letter and suggested he did so not knowing Poisson was being held without bail after a judge found him too dangerous to be released while awaiting trial.

Poisson's attorney told Mori that Vargas wrote the letter knowing full well his client was being held without bail.

A Daily News reporter called Vargas' office Friday afternoon offering the representative a chance to comment.

Story continues

Belmonte, who called Poisson's behavior "shocking and disturbing," was hoping Mori would find Poisson guilty of the charges instead of a continued without finding ruling. Continued without finding rulings mean the charges will be dropped if Poisson abides by all conditions set forth by Mori and does not commit any new crimes for 18 months.

Amesbury police responded to a Whitehall Road apartment building around 9:45 a.m. on March 6 for a reported domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they heard a man and woman arguing inside an apartment. It was the same apartment police visited earlier for another domestic disturbance.

"We could also hear a young child crying inside the apartment," Amesbury police Officer Scott Peters wrote in his report.

When Peters and Officer Kiro Sheouda entered, Poisson was holding the infant boy. Shenouda asked Poisson to leave the apartment so they could speak thus allowing Peters to speak to the mother inside. The mother told Peters that Poisson had come back to the apartment after leaving following the first dispute. She told Peters that he then grabbed their baby and went outside to the third floor deck because it was hot inside.

"Jeremy walked on the back deck of the building while holding (the baby) and leaned out over the railing," Peters wrote in his report.

Poissant eventually came back inside and moments later grabbed the mother by the neck as she was sitting on a couch. He squeezed her neck for a few seconds before letting go. She then tried to call police but Poisson grabbed her arm and twisted it so she could not use her phone, Peters wrote in his report.

Peters went outside and told Shenouda what the mother had told him. They then arrested Poisson who by this point had given the baby back to his mother.

"When I asked (the mother) if Jeremy had ever left her threatening messages, she said he had previously threatened to break (the baby's) neck when he wouldn't stop crying," Peters wrote in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.