Man accused of striking 14-year-old with car in Chelsea arraigned, held on bail

A Watertown man was arraigned Tuesday afternoon for allegedly running over and seriously injuring a teenage girl in Chelsea Sunday night.

44-year-old Ceserino Borelli was ordered held on $7,500 bail after being charged in Chelsea District Court with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (car) causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding.

Borelli is accused of driving his black Mercedes through a fence and over a parked car before striking a 14-year-old girl at Rise Dispensary on Beacham Street according to police. Life-saving measures were performed by the victim’s father before she was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

‘I saved my daughter’s life’: Father performs CPR after car strikes daughter in Chelsea parking lot

Her condition is considered critical at this time.

The Suffolk County DA’s Office spoke to witnesses, who claim Borelli’s car allegedly “flew over the fence” before striking the girl.

He was transported to a Boston hospital after the crash, citing back pain.

Borelli will return to court July 19 for a pre-trial hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

