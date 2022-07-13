Man accused of striking 15-year-old girl with truck arrested, Ga. deputies say

The man accused of hitting a 15-year-old girl on a busy road and kept driving has been arrested, Cherokee County officials said.

Adrian Perez Luis, 27 years old of Forest Park, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with felony hit and run, serious injury by vehicle and distracted driving. Luis was arrested at his place of employment, “A Garcia Produce and Trucking,” in Forest Park.

The trucking company fully cooperated with the investigation, deputies said.

Officials said they believe Luis was entering information into a GPS on his phone at the time of the collision.

Deputies say the teenager remains in the hospital and that her condition is serious.

Luis is being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center with a $17,580.00 bond.

