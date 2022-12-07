Man accused of striking partner with pumpkin during domestic dispute

Dec. 6—Police allege an argument over life insurance escalated Saturday evening at a home in Truchas, where a man was accused of throwing a pumpkin at his partner amid the dispute.

Kevin Brian Kuthe-Quezada, 25, of Los Alamos was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery against a household member, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

New Mexico State Police arrived at the home around 5:45 p.m. Saturday after a woman called 911 reporting concerns her neighbor was being abused.

Officer Derrick Valdez wrote in the complaint he spoke with a man who said Kuthe-Quezada had thrown a pumpkin at him twice during an argument over life insurance.

The man told Valdez the pumpkin struck him, leaving multiple bruises on his right arm. Kuthe-Quezada also grabbed a wine bottle, the man said, but did not hit him with it.

Kuthe-Quezada was booked in the Rio Arriba County jail Saturday night. Court records show he pleaded not guilty Monday.

Kuthe-Quezada also was arrested in May 2021 after police were called to the same home in a report on a domestic dispute. He was charged with battery against a household member, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.

Court records show the case was dismissed without prejudice, which means the charges could be refiled.