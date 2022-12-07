Man accused of striking partner with pumpkin during domestic dispute

Claudia Silva, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Dec. 6—Police allege an argument over life insurance escalated Saturday evening at a home in Truchas, where a man was accused of throwing a pumpkin at his partner amid the dispute.

Kevin Brian Kuthe-Quezada, 25, of Los Alamos was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery against a household member, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

New Mexico State Police arrived at the home around 5:45 p.m. Saturday after a woman called 911 reporting concerns her neighbor was being abused.

Officer Derrick Valdez wrote in the complaint he spoke with a man who said Kuthe-Quezada had thrown a pumpkin at him twice during an argument over life insurance.

The man told Valdez the pumpkin struck him, leaving multiple bruises on his right arm. Kuthe-Quezada also grabbed a wine bottle, the man said, but did not hit him with it.

Kuthe-Quezada was booked in the Rio Arriba County jail Saturday night. Court records show he pleaded not guilty Monday.

Kuthe-Quezada also was arrested in May 2021 after police were called to the same home in a report on a domestic dispute. He was charged with battery against a household member, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.

Court records show the case was dismissed without prejudice, which means the charges could be refiled.

