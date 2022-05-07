Man accused of 'sucker-punching' Dayton volleyball club worker indicted for murder

May 7—A 36-year-old man was indicted Friday in the fatal assault of a worker at a Dayton volleyball club last month.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Antonio Tyrone Fountain on one count of murder and one count of felonious assault in the death of 60-year-old Ronnie "Joe" Brown, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Fountain is accused punching Brown, who was working as a security guard April 22 at Setters Volleyball Club.

Officers initially were called to the club at 108 Gateway Drive on a report of a fight. When they arrived they found Brown unconscious on the ground outside Setters, according to the prosecutor's office.

"The victim was in the parking lot trying to alleviate growing tension between a small group of men and other patrons of the club," read a press release.

Crews took Brown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from injuries on April 24.

During the investigation, police were able to identify Fountain as a suspect. Surveillance video reportedly showed Fountain "sucker-punching" Brown in the head, according to the prosecutor's office.

Fountain is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He is held on $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.