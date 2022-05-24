UPDATE Man accused in Sunbury murder caught in Philly, denied bail

May 24—SUNBURY — Accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru is jailed without bail after the 23-year-old was captured in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshal Service Monday afternoon.

Uhuru, of Sunbury, was on the run from police since May 19 after police said he entered the Penn Jersey Food Mart, on 4th Street, got into an argument with 30-year-old Kareem Jakes, of Sunbury, and shot and killed him before fleeing the area.

Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force arrested Uhuru at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Wissahickon Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to Robert Clark, Task Force Supervisor for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Deputy Marshals in Philadelphia received information Uhuru may be hiding with an associate, Daimeer Clark, 22, in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. Clark was wanted for a firearms-related warrant issued May 18 by the Williamsport Bureau Police Department, Clark said.

"Marshals discovered an apartment associated to Clark in the 5400 block of Wissahickon Avenue and upon entering the apartment, Clark surrendered to investigators without incident," the task force supervisor said. "Uhuru barricaded himself in a bedroom for an hour before Marshals negotiated his surrender.

During the arrest, two firearms were recovered. Both Uhuru and Clark were then transported back to Northumberland County and Lycoming County by task force officers, according to the release.

Uhuru was taken into custody Monday less than two hours after his father, Ajani Munsh-Uche Uhuru, 54, of Center Street, was arraigned by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on three felony hindering charges. Officers said he attempted to conceal a vehicle his son was driving following the shooting.

The younger Uhuru arrived at Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey's office at around 6:45 p.m. and was led into court by Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare, arresting officer Travis Bremigen, and Cpl. Brad Slack.

Other members of the Sunbury Police Department surrounded the Northumberland County Administrative Building on Stadium Drive, where Toomey's office is located, with loaded weapons to secure the area in case of any incidents, according to Hare.

Toomey spoke to the younger Uhuru but Uhuru only would nod his head yes or no to questions as tears flowed from his eyes.

Uhuru did not speak with reporters outside the courtroom.

Bremigen said he reviewed video surveillance footage from the store which shows the younger Uhuru going to a cooler when he and Jakes engage in a conversation, according to police.

The younger Uhuru is then seen standing in line when Jakes walked up and took a "fighting stance," according to Bremigen in the criminal complaint. Bremigen said Jakes then struck the younger Uhuru with his fist, and the younger Uhuru then pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Jakes and fired several shots, according to the criminal complaint.

The younger Uhuru then left the scene in a blue BMW, which was later recovered on Reagan Street, near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital.

When police pulled the vehicle over after it was spotted, officers discovered the older Uhuru driving, police said.

The older Uhuru was sent to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $200,000 while Toomey denied bail for the younger Uhuru on the homicide charge.

"If you commit a crime in Sunbury, you will get caught," Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said during a press conference held at the police station Monday night. "I give the police full support to get the job done and with the help of other agencies everyone did a great job and we are all thankful."

Hare, Brosious, Bremigen and Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Sarah Egan all attended the press conference Monday night.

Hare said the investigation is ongoing.

The younger Uhuru will next appear in front of Toomey for a preliminary arraignment at 9 a.m. on May 31.