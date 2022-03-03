Man accused of swinging knife during downtown fight

Mar. 3—MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly swung a knife at someone repeatedly Monday during an altercation in downtown Mankato.

Ricky Lee Mays, 47, was charged with a felony for violent threats and two misdemeanors for reckless use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states surveillance footage showed Mays and another man enter a business downtown, with the man appearing to sidestep away from Mays at one point to avoid him. Mays allegedly then grabbed a short silver knife out of a pocket, punched the man in the jaw, then stepped back to point the knife at the man.

The two appeared to have a conversation shortly afterward, which reportedly led to Mays jabbing the knife toward him before following the man toward another business.

Mays was then seen "swinging the knife" toward the man, nearly hitting his face in the process. An officer reported not seeing any visible weapon in the man's hand.

After someone inside the second business opened the door, the complaint states Mays continued to swing the knife at the man at least seven or eight more times as the man left.

The person who opened the door told police he saw Mays swing the knife and opened the door to tell the men to quit fighting.

When an officer located Mays, he allegedly had the knife in his pocket and said the man tried to rob him so he acted in self-defense. He admitted to punching the man and agreed he could've left or contacted 911 instead, according to the complaint.

Officers hadn't yet located the man who Mays allegedly swung at by the time the charges were filed.

