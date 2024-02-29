Man accused of switching barcodes at Lowe’s in Gibsonia, stealing nearly $3,000 in items

A local man is facing felony charges after police say he was “barcode switching” at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

Police say Mohamed Nahas stole nearly $3,000 worth of items from the store in Gibsonia over the course of four months.

“They’re removing the barcode from the cheaper item, leaving it behind, going up to the register with just the barcode, whether it’s torn off or a sticker,” Sgt. Andrew Bienemann with Northern Regional Police says when describing how the crime is committed. He says there has been an uptick in this type of theft.

Sgt. Bienemann credits two factors to the rise: inflation and increased use of self-checkout machines.

Nahas is not in custody. He faces felony counts of receiving stolen property and retail theft.

