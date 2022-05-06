Man accused of taking car keys, wallets

May 6—HIGH POINT — High Point police Department are looking for a man who broke into vehicles outside of two exercise businesses and stole a number of wallets.

Denzel Gooch, 28, of Durham is wanted on three counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, 10 counts of financial card theft, three counts of misdemeanor larceny and two counts of financial card fraud.

Gooch is believed to have taken car keys from lockers that the users left unlocked inside the gyms and used the keys to get into vehicles in the parking lot and steal wallets from them, the High Point Police Department said.

Gooch then used some credit cards from those wallets to purchase gift cards, police said.

Detectives identified Gooch with the assistance of the Greensboro Police Department.

Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.