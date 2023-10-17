Man accused of taking child, 21 months old, away from his mother

LEESBURG — Police have arrested and accused a man of forcing his way into a home, snatching a toddler out of the arms of his mother, and taking off in a vehicle.

Lekendre R. Hall, 36, of Leesburg, has been charged with false imprisonment of a child younger than 13, burglary with assault or battery, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and resisting arrest without violence. He is being held without bail at the Lake County jail.

Police were called to a home in Leesburg about 8 p.m. Oct. 12. The mother of the 21-month-old child said she had come home from having dinner out with a group of friends when Hall forced his way into the residence and snatched the child while she was changing his diaper.

She told Leesburg police detectives that she had dated Hall “on and off” for three years, but he was not the father of the child, and produced the birth certificate to prove it.

She saw him run to the back of the house and get into a silver-colored Jeep SUV “… that was hidden discreetly behind the house,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Investigators tracked down his address, and while they were talking to neighbors, he walked up carrying the child in his arms.

“We were able to get there quickly, which was a good thing,” Capt. Joe Iozzi told the Daily Commercial.

After police took the child from his arms, he began resisting arrest. “After approximately a 10-minute struggle, the defendant was finally secured in the rear of the marked patrol vehicle,” the affidavit said.

A second woman also complained about being battered during the encounter and said she would also like to press charges against Hall.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Arrest made in Leesburg toddler snatching case