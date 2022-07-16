Man accused of taking 'kickbacks' for securing contract for associate's firm pleads guilty

A Delaware, Ohio man pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud against his employer, a Gallatin County sheet steel mill, according to documents filed Monday in federal court in Covington.

Federal prosecutors say Jaymin Vinson, a former engineer at Nucor Steel Gallatin, received "kickbacks" in exchange for his help in steering the contract for a mill expansion project to an engineering, architecture and construction firm led by an associate of his.

Through his work with Nucor, Vinson, 41, met Tony Berenyi, owner of the South Carolina-based Berenyi Inc., while working on a separate project in 2008, prosecutors said, adding the pair formed a years-long professional and personal relationship.

In court documents, prosecutors said the two men had dinner in late 2017 at Belterra Casino Hotel and Berenyi proposed paying Vinson a "finder's fee" for steering the contract for the mill expansion project to Berenyi Inc.

The arrangement, according to prosecutors, was a "kickback scheme" in which Berenyi agreed to pay Vinson a portion of his firm's net profits or gross billings from the project.

The kickback began in June 2018 during the initial consultation phase of the project, prosecutors said, adding Berenyi's firm included those payments as a cost in its proposal to Nucor for construction management services, without the company's knowledge or approval.

Berenyi's firm received a construction management services contract for the mill expansion project, valued at $14.9 million, in October 2018, according to the plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Vinson was paid by Berenyi's company from the billings it received from Nucor for services the firm provided, according to prosecutors.

From June 2018 to March 2019, prosecutors said, Vinson received eight separate payments via wire transfer or check from Berenyi or his company totaling $452,125.

Nucor was unaware of the alleged kickback scheme, prosecutors said in court filings.

Berenyi exposed the payments to Nucor in November 2019, prosecutors say, adding Vinson was fired following an investigation. Nucor terminated its contract with Berenyi Inc. in December 2019, according to court filings.

Prosecutors say the full loss to Nucor was around $1.1 million, or 15% of the payments the company made to Berenyi Inc. before the contract's termination.

A search of federal court records did not return any results for criminal charges filed against Berenyi. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky didn't respond to a request for comment.

Vinson's attorney also didn't respond to a request for comment.

'All of my customers are my friends'

Berenyi said his firm has worked with Nucor for 25 years on various projects. He denied the allegations and said Vinson extorted his company.

According to Berenyi, Vinson represented Nucor as the project manager for the steel mill expansion and he was in charge of the invoices.

He said he never negotiated fees with Vinson. It was only after his firm was awarded the mill expansion contract that Vinson "started squeezing us," Berenyi added.

Berenyi said he informed Nucor as soon as solid evidence of Vinson's alleged extortion was gathered.

He and Vinson have known each other since 2008, Berenyi said, but he treated Vinson no differently than any other customer. "All of my customers are my friends," Berenyi told The Enquirer. "I get to know them intimately."

Court records show Vinson faces possible penalties of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of probation. As part of his plea, Vinson has agreed to forfeit the $452,125 he received.

Vinson is scheduled to appear for sentencing before District Court Judge David Bunning on March 8, according to court filings.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio man accused of taking 'kickbacks' pleads guilty in federal court