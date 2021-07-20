Man accused of taking money from relative with dementia

Jul. 20—MANKATO — Instead of paying a relative's nursing home bills, a Mankato man allegedly spent nearly $14,000 on food and entertainment for himself.

David Carl Maxfield Parish Olson, 34, was charged with felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

This spring a nursing home in Mankato reported a 79-year-old man with dementia was in danger of being evicted because of overdue bills.

An investigator reviewed transactions in the resident's bank account, to which Olson had access. The resident had nearly $29,000 in Social Security and pension income, but the nursing home only was paid $15,000, according to a court complaint.

Olson allegedly used the rest of the funds on himself, including on video gaming and streaming services and on food from restaurants.

Olson reportedly admitted to spending the money and said his relative did not object.