Man accused of taking pickup, dog from car wash

Sep. 21—THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man is accused of stealing a pickup while its owner was washing it and the owner's dog was still inside it.

James William Howard, 34, of 1311 Blair St. was arrested Tuesday night and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny of a dog, the Thomasville Police Department said.

Police say that about 6 p.m. Sunday Howard sneaked into the pickup at a car wash on Hasty School Road as the owner was washing the pickup, and Howard just drove off with it, heading toward High Point on National Highway.

The dog, Suzie, a tan female Belgian Malinois with a black muzzle and a pink collar, was found Tuesday afternoon. The truck also has since been found.