Man accused of taking pictures up 9-year-old girl’s skirt at Cranberry Township Walmart

A man is accused of taking pictures up the skirt of a 9-year-old girl at the Walmart in Cranberry Township on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the store’s asset protection associate saw Jamie Lopez walking behind the girl and putting his phone under her skirt.

The associate called 911 and approached Lopez, who then ran out of the store. Officers found Lopez about a thousand feet from the store.

Police said Lopez is not in the United States legally. He remains in the Butler County Jail unable to post bail.

