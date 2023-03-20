Man accused of taking trees from Convention Center landscaping

Mar. 20—A Terre Haute man was arrested after security footage revealed someone stealing plants and trees from the landscaping around the Terre Haute Convention Center.

Jordan L. Schoffstall, 33, faces a charge of theft and was issued a summons to appear into Terre Haute City Court.

Employees at the convention center had recently begun noticing plants and trees were missing.

Reviewing security footage revealed a suspect arriving at the Convention Center several times a night to loosen or prep plants, then return later to steal the shrubbery, THPD said on its Facebook page.

Police officers recognized the suspect due to prior police contacts, including regarding past thefts of landscaping materials.

Officers located the suspect's vehicle parked near the convention center early March 15 and soon after located him. He was working as part of a cleaning crew at a nearby business.

Detectives gained a confession and recovered several of the stolen plants at the suspect's residence, police said. Some were planted around the residence, and some were in pots inside the home while others had died, police said.