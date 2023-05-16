Man accused of Tampa killing arrested in South Florida, police say

A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to the slaying of a man in his early 50s in northeast Tampa, according to police.

A homicide investigation began after the man’s body was found May 1 by a maintenance worker inside an apartment in The Beck at Hidden River complex near New Tampa and Tampa Palms.

Officers found surveillance footage that showed Richard Lam, 28, near the apartment at the time of the incident. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, Lam’s fingerprints also were found at the scene.

Police say after Lam killed the man, he stole the man’s vehicle. The car was found the following day in West Palm Beach County.

According to investigators, Lam and the man knew each other. In a May 2 news release, officers described the killing as a “targeted attack,” and said that an autopsy “revealed he died as a result of upper body trauma.”

Tampa police have not provided details about how the man died or a possible motive for the killing.

Lam is facing charges of murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle, the news release states. He was being held in a Miami-Dade County jail as of Monday evening, according to jail records. No bail amount is listed on Lam’s booking page.