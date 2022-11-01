Man accused of targeted fatal shooting of woman outside Kansas City gas station in August

A 23-year-old man is accused of shooting a young woman to death outside of a Kansas City gas station after she told friends she was receiving harassing and threatening phone calls from someone she knew socially.

D’Angelo L. Fisher, of Kansas City, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with first-degree murder, first-degree assault or attempted murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is accused of targeting and killing Myana Henderson, 21, as she was leaving a store in the Pendleton Heights neighborhood.

Fisher, who was on parole at the time of the shooting, was being held without bond in the Jackson County jail as of Tuesday evening.

The shooting unfolded on the morning of Aug. 13. Kansas City police officers were summoned shortly before 10 a.m. to a gas station and convenience store in the 1900 block of Independence Avenue, where two gunshot victims were found.

Henderson, 21, was located on the northwest side of the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second gunshot victim, a man identified in court documents only by his initials, was found near the business entrance with a wound to his leg. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

One eyewitness told police he was listening to music inside his truck when he saw the two gunshot victims walking together in the parking lot toward the store. Afterward, the witness said, a white car parked beside one of the gas pumps.

A man wearing an orange hoodie and bandanna around his face emerged from that white car and ran toward the store as the two victims were exiting. The shooter fired at the male first, striking him, then fired several more times at Henderson as she ran away while the gunman chased her, the witness recalled.

Video surveillance cameras showed the suspected shooter exit a white Chevy Malibu as the victims were walking through the store’s doorway, a detective with KCPD wrote in charging documents for Fisher. It also showed the vehicle being driven away from the shooting scene and north on Maple Boulevard, the document says.

Detectives interviewed the surviving gunshot victim. He told them he did not know who the shooter was and had no further information to give investigators, according to charging documents.

Others interviewed by detectives included Henderson’s boyfriend.

He told police Henderson had received calls over the course of about one week from a man she identified only as “D’Angelo,” saying she was threatened with physical violence for about one month prior to the shooting. He also said the man was recently released from prison, had a tattoo on his face and had accused Henderson of “cheating on him,” according to court documents.

Detectives reviewed roughly 30 calls from a blocked number that were associated with that period of harassment by telephone.

Another friend of the victim told police Henderson had recalled a situation where a man had tried to force himself on her and had been stalking her roughly one month before the shooting.

A roommate recalled a man by the name of “D’Angelo” visited the apartment for two days.

Crime scene investigators reported collecting nine shell casings from the shooting scene. On Oct. 6, detectives were notified of a crime lab report showing DNA associated with Fisher was found from the shell casings found at the shooting scene.

Further investigative work included contact with Fisher’s parole officer, who confirmed Fisher drove a Chevy Malibu. Detectives reviewed video records of traffic stops for comparison with the store surveillance video of the shooting.

Fisher was arrested Oct. 31. He was carrying a semi-automatic handgun at the time, authorities allege.

During a police interview, Fisher allegedly confirmed to detectives that he drove a white Chevy Malibu but declined to speak outside the presence of a lawyer “when asked if he knew why detectives wanted to speak with him,” according to charging documents.

Court records did not list an attorney for Fisher as of Tuesday.