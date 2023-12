Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of theft.

Police say the man stole from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in the 5600 block of Corporate Center Lane Southeast on Nov. 19. That store is near Yelm Highway at College Street Southeast.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.

This man is accused of stealing from a Lowe’s in Lacey on Nov. 19.