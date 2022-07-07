Man accused of thefts at Aquatic Center

Jul. 6—TUPELO — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing cell phones from a locker at a Tupelo pool.

The victims notified police on June 16 that someone had taken three iPhones from the lockers in the dressing area at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. The purloined phones were tracked to an Eco-ATM re-sale kiosk at the North Gloster Walmart. With the assistance of the Eco-ATM staff, the police investigation determined that Javeon Witherspoon, 20, of Tupelo was the suspect in the thefts.

Witherspoon surrendered to police on June 30. He was charged with grand larceny and booked into Lee County Jail.

During his initial appearance July 1, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $5,000.

