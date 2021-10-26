Man accused of threat and assault in Mankato skyway

Oct. 26—MANKATO — A homeless man allegedly choked and threatened another man during a confrontation over a stolen tent and sleeping bag in Mankato.

Travis Wayne Meyer, 40, was charged with felony threats, misdemeanor assault and felony drug possession Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A witness reported the confrontation Sunday afternoon in the skyway between the City Center Hotel and the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Another man told police he confronted Meyer for stealing items, according to a court complaint. Meyer then allegedly took a golf club from him and broke it in half. He then allegedly said he was going to kill the man and put him in a choke hold.

Meyer allegedly admitted he choked the man. He had a trace amount of methamphetamine in his possession, the charges allege.