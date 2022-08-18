Man accused of threat with explosive devices after home invasion, assault

Aug. 18—A man was charged Tuesday with manufacturing an explosive device after police found two improvised explosive devices in a backpack he was wearing, authorities say.

Dominic M. Valenti, 25, allegedly threatened people in a family member's home in Brunswick earlier this month, when police found the small homemade explosives, according to a release from the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

No one was injured, according to Brunswick Police Department Capt. Matt Lynch.

Besides the explosive device charge, Valenti was charged with one count each of home invasion, third-degree burglary, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to online court records. He was also charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

There was no attorney listed for Valenti in online court records.

Valenti also does not have a fixed address, Lynch said, but online court records list Brunswick as Valenti's hometown.

On Aug. 7, just before 5:30 a.m., Valenti allegedly forced himself into a family member's home in the 100 block of West C Street and threatened to kill the three people inside, the release stated.

When police arrived, Valenti was allegedly holding a machete to one person's throat and pretending to stab the same person with a steak knife, the release stated.

Police arrested Valenti and found two possible homemade explosives in his backpack, the release said.

Police called the Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad, which determined that the bombs were live and had to be disabled, Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said.

The bomb technicians moved the bombs outside the home and disabled them, Alkire said.

According to Alkire, bomb technicians called the bombs "crickets" because of their small size. The bombs could not have been remotely detonated, Alkire said, and could have only been detonated if someone was physically there to set them off, such as by pressing a button.

Alkire did not provide more details on what the bombs were made of or how they were disabled.

Valenti was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for an emergency mental health evaluation, since officers believed it was needed, Lynch said.

Valenti was released from the hospital on Tuesday around noon, Lynch said. He was subsequently charged and was being held at the Frederick County Detention Center, the release stated.

His next court date is set for Sept. 15, according to online court records.